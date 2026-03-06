Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) could soon have a new title, with the 48-year-old receiving the nomination to replace Kristi Noem as the leader of the Department of Homeland Security by President Donald Trump. Mullin has been flagged for his recent stock trading activity, including buying oil and defense stocks ahead of geopolitical conflicts.

Markwayne Mullin's Recent Stock Purchases

The trading activity of Markwayne Mullin can be tracked on the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Oil and defense stocks have risen since the attack on Iran by the United States and have been somewhat heightened in recent months after the capture of the leader of Venezuela and continued tension in Russia, Ukraine and the Middle East.

As a member of a committee with inside information on the armed services, Mullin's trades have sparked concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

Mullin has also been actively buying up shares of six of the seven Magnificent Seven stocks, marking some of his largest purchases in recent years.

Those transactions followed up a big purchase of $250,000 to $500,000 in shares of Microsoft stock in November.

Markwayne Mullin's Trading History

Worth an estimated $66 million according to data from Quiver Quantitative, Mullin has been one of the most active stock traders since 2023.

According to data, here is Mullin's trading history by year:

2023: $5.18 million in stocks bought, $163,000 in stocks sold

2024: $3.7 million in stocks bought, $5.29 million in stocks sold

2025: $4.66 million in stocks bought, $3.15 million in stocks sold

2026 to date: $975,000 in stocks bought, $886,000 in stocks sold

In total, Mullin has made over 500 stocks trades with over $24 million in buy and sell transactions since 2023.

Benzinga has previously flagged the senator for questionable disclosures. In 2025, Mullin violated the STOCK Act by reporting transactions he made in 2023 two years later.

Mullin's stock trading history could become a topic of debate during his confirmation hearings to become the next leader of the Department of Homeland Security.

With the Republican Party holding majorities in the House and Senate and often being more accommodating to former congressional members in hearings, Mullin will likely be confirmed for the role.

Image: Shutterstock