President Donald Trump has countered Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi‘s comments, dismissing the notion of a ground invasion and urging Iranian forces to surrender.

The president, while speaking to NBC News on Thursday, called Araghchi’s insinuation of a potential U.S. and Israeli ground invasion a “wasted comment,” indicating that such an action is not under consideration at the moment.

"It's a waste of time. They've lost everything. They've lost their navy. They've lost everything they can lose," Trump said.

Separately, while hosting the U.S. club Inter Miami at the White House on Thursday, Trump called on members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), the military, and the police to “lay down” their arms, warning of “guaranteed death” if they continue to resist.

Trump also offered immunity to those who comply and urged them to assist in reclaiming their country. “You’ll be perfectly safe with total immunity,” stated the President.

Trump also encouraged Iranian diplomats worldwide to seek asylum and contribute to shaping a better future for Iran. He assured that the U.S. would ensure that Iran, under new leadership, would not pose a threat to America or its neighbors.

The U.S.–Israel–Iran war, which has entered its seventh day, has been rapidly escalating across the region. According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, at least 1,230 people in Iran have been killed since the strikes began on Saturday.

