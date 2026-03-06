A GOP lawmaker from Michigan has urged Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to scrutinize Chinese companies gaining access to the U.S. auto market.

Scrutinize Malign Foreign Investments

In a letter to Bessent on Thursday, Rep. John Moolenar (R-MI) urged the Treasury Secretary to exercise "heightened scrutiny" of "inbound investment push from China" and Chinese businesses wanting to expand market access in critical manufacturing sectors in the U.S.

He also said that if it were left unchecked, the administration risks undermining its own efforts to "safeguard national security, prevent foreign adversary control over critical infrastructure, and rebuild American industrial strength."

"Beijing seeks to subsidize its broken economic model on the back of the American taxpayer," Moolenar said in the letter. He then outlined how Chinese companies were "sustained by state support," allowing them to operate at a loss for extended periods.

"In lithium-ion batteries, a foundational technology, China has leveraged sustained state support and domestic procurement policies to achieve dominance," Moolenar said, adding that in the automotive sector, Chinese automakers have "benefited from protected domestic markets and state-backed capital."

He then raised an alarm about allowing Chinese automakers into the U.S. market, which would put American automakers in "direct competition with firms that have no need to compete on genuine market disciplines."

Photo courtesy: Natee Meepian via Shutterstock