Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Friday at 1:45 AM ET, as the conflict enters its seventh day.

According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, at least 1,230 people in Iran have been killed since the war began on Saturday.

Iran's Red Crescent chief Pir Hossein Kolivand said U.S.-Israeli attacks have damaged 3,643 civilian sites, including 3,090 homes. The strikes also hit 528 commercial and service centres, 14 medical or pharmaceutical facilities, and nine Red Crescent sites, with most targets located in densely populated residential areas, as per Al Jazeera.

Iranian Military Academy Hit

A military academy belonging to Iran's army was reportedly among the sites struck in attacks in central Tehran this morning, reported Al Jazeera.

US-Israel Campaign Enters ‘Next Phase'

Israel's military chief, Eyal Zamir, said the joint U.S.–Israel campaign against Iran is entering a "next phase" aimed at further weakening the Iranian regime and its military, reported Al Jazeera. He warned of additional undisclosed "surprises" as new attacks were reported in Tehran early Friday.

Saudi Arabia Intercepts 3 Drones

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said on X that it intercepted three drones east of Riyadh.

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Several Towns in Lebanon

Lebanese state media reported that Israeli warplanes carried out overnight airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon—Srifa, Aita al-Shaab, Touline, as-Sawana, and Majdal Selem—as well as the eastern town of Douris. The National News Agency did not provide details on casualties or damage.

Etihad Airways Resumes Limited Commercial Flight

Etihad Airways announced it will resume a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and key destinations starting March 6. The airline advised passengers to head to the airport only if they have confirmed bookings on resumed flights or have been directly contacted by Etihad.

