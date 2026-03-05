Crude surged above the critical $80 per barrel threshold Thursday afternoon as disruptions tied to the Strait of Hormuz and escalating security incidents across Middle Eastern energy infrastructure triggered a sudden wave of risk premium the oil market.

The rally briefly pushed prices to $82.16 intraday, the highest level since July 2024, before a late-session pullback brought crude back to $80.

Week-to-date, crude is up 20% — on pace for its strongest weekly surge since February 2022. Now Washington is starting to take notice.

Washington Floats Oil Futures Intervention

On Thursday, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum was asked whether the administration might intervene in the oil futures market to stabilize prices.

His response was unusually direct. "Everything is being considered."

Just last week, the Department of the Interior posted a press release, touting President Donald Trump's so-called “America First” agenda, claiming that it resulted in “historically low gas prices” and “reenergized focus on reliable and affordable energy sources.”

But then Trump ordered an attack on Iran, the economic fallout of which continues to disrupt the energy sector.

Soon after Burgum’s comments, a senior White House official indicated that the Treasury Department could announce measures as soon as Thursday aimed at combating rising energy prices.

Direct intervention in energy derivatives markets would represent a rare and highly unconventional policy step.

Meanwhile, drone attacks on energy infrastructures in the region are increasingly being targeted.

Foreign staff were evacuated from Iraq's Rumaila oil field, operated by BP plc (NYSE:BP) , after two unidentified drones landed inside the massive production facility, according to Iraqi oil industry sources.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is considering urging China to reduce oil purchases from Russia and increase imports of U.S. energy exports ahead of an upcoming meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The proposal could become part of the diplomatic framework leading into the planned April summit in Beijing.

Ceasefire Odds Collapse

Polymarket data is flashing a clear warning on how markets are reading the conflict timeline.

Odds of a ceasefire by March 31 have fallen to 30%. Odds of a ceasefire by April 30 sit at just 47%.

That means the market currently sees a better-than-even chance that this conflict — and the Strait of Hormuz disruption it has triggered — extends well into spring.

For oil prices, that timeline matters enormously.

Supply tightness that lasts weeks looks very different from supply tightness that lasts months.

The Bigger Question

For now, markets are reacting to headlines. But beneath the volatility, something deeper may be forming.

A geopolitical disruption in the world's most important oil corridor.

Potential government intervention in energy markets.

And a new attempt to reshape global oil trade flows.

