Biden-era Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns over the consequences of a prolonged U.S.-Iran war and said that two factors that would determine its direction are markets and munitions.

The former State Secretary noted that President Donald Trump pays a lot of attention to stock markets, bonds, and oil prices. Hence, if the markets tank and the crude oil prices keep rising, it could become a “limiting factor,” he said on the Big Take Podcast on Bloomberg on Wednesday.

At the same time, Blinken flagged that munitions are not “infinite” and production takes time. He also noted that Iran is striking the other Middle Eastern countries so hard that the U.S. “can’t sustain the effort.”

Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Previously, Trump stated that the war could go on for about four-five weeks or until the strike objectives are achieved. He announced maritime and political insurance for vessels passing the closed Strait of Hormuz to ensure oil flows and tame further crude oil price rise.

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that, along with Energy Secretary Chris Wright, he would announce a series of policies to keep energy prices in check.

When last checked, the WTI Crude futures were trading 2.77% higher at $76.73 per barrel.

