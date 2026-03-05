Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned Iran's nuclear expansion and criticized recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes, saying the crisis reflects a breakdown in international diplomacy and rising regional instability.

Iran Nuclear Tensions Escalate



On Tuesday, in a statement released from Sydney, Australia, Carney said Canada sees Iran as "the principal source of instability and terror in the Middle East," accusing the regime and its proxies of causing widespread suffering.

He argued that despite years of negotiations, sanctions, and United Nations efforts, Iran has continued its nuclear enrichment activities.

"Despite more than two decades of negotiations and diplomatic efforts, Iran has not dismantled its nuclear program," Carney said, adding that Canada supports efforts to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

He also stated that Canada condemns attacks on civilians and infrastructure and urged all parties to "respect the rules of international engagement."

Carney criticized recent military action by the U.S. and Israel, saying those strikes occurred "without engaging the United Nations or consulting with allies, including Canada," calling the situation "another example of the failure of the international order."

He emphasized that diplomatic engagement remains essential to prevent broader conflict, calling for immediate de-escalation and renewed diplomatic engagement to prevent further instability.

Escalation In US-Iran Conflict After Major Military Strikes



On Wednesday, Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused President Donald Trump of abandoning diplomacy as tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran escalated.

He said nuclear negotiations were undermined by force and claimed the administration had betrayed diplomatic efforts as regional instability intensified.

The Trump administration signaled a sustained military campaign against Iran, saying the most intense phase had not yet begun and could last weeks.

Officials described it as a targeted effort, not an open-ended war, while the State Department urged Americans to leave several Middle Eastern countries due to security risks.

Last week, Trump confirmed that U.S. forces had launched major combat operations aimed at weakening Iran's military, proxy groups, and nuclear program, following Israeli preventive strikes.

Iran reported large-scale retaliatory missile and drone attacks, with explosions across the country and spillover effects in neighboring regions. Gulf states reported security incidents and airspace closures.

Trump claimed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had died, framing it as an opportunity for regime change and vowing continued military pressure.

Iranian authorities confirmed the death, and both sides indicated operations would continue as the conflict deepened.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Harrison Ha on Shutterstock.com