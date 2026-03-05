Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Wednesday at 8.30 AM ET, as the conflict enters its sixth day.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 1,114 civilians in Iran have been killed since the war began on Saturday.

Iran Denies Message Exchange With US

Iran has denied reports that it exchanged or sent any messages to the U.S., rejecting reports of such communication. Iranian officials said no message was sent, nor will any response be given to U.S. messages, and stated that its armed forces are prepared for a prolonged conflict instead of negotiations, reported Tasnim News Agency.

Missiles Intercepted— Explosions In Israel

Israeli media say powerful explosions were heard in central Israel as the military's air-defence systems intercepted missiles launched toward the country, reportedly from Iran, though detailed casualty information is still emerging, reported Al Jazeera.

Iran Claims F-15E Downed— US denies

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed to have shot down a U.S. F-15E fighter near its southwest border, but the U.S. military denied the report, calling social media rumours of the crash "baseless and not true."

UK Warns Iran Crisis Could Last Months

UK Middle East minister Hamish Falconer told Parliament that the crisis involving Iran is likely to last beyond days and could continue for weeks, possibly months, reflecting evolving and prolonged instability in the region, reported Reuters.

France Permits US planes On Its Base

France has allowed a temporary presence of U.S. aircraft on certain bases for regional support, but they will not participate in U.S. operations against Iran, the French joint defense staff said, reported Reuters.

Qatari Jets Foiled Iran Air Attack

Iranian bombers nearly struck al-Udeid Air Base and Qatar's Ras Laffan facility before Qatari planes intercepted them, marking Qatar's first aerial combat mission, sources told CNN.

European Naval Forces Move To Protect Cyprus

Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands are deploying naval forces to Cyprus to protect the island, following an attack on a British airbase by an Iranian-made drone. Spain will send a frigate, while Greece and France also plan to send military assets, reported Al Jazeera.

Second Iranian Vessel To Sri Lanka Faces Engine Trouble

Iran’s second ship reported engine trouble to Sri Lankan authorities and requested to dock, though it hasn't yet. Sri Lanka's media minister told parliament the government is monitoring the situation, intervening to minimise loss of life, and safeguarding regional peace, reported Brussels Morning.

Qatar Issues ‘Elevated’ Emergency Alert

Qatar authorities issued an "elevated" emergency alert after residents reported multiple explosions above Doha, reported Al Jazeera.

Iranian Drones Hit Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Region

Iranian drone strikes on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave injured two people and damaged an airport terminal, marking the first attacks on the country since the conflict began. Another drone fell near a school in Shakarabad. The Republic of Azerbaijan condemned the attacks.

US-backed Kurdish Groups Attacked, Claims Iran

Iran says it attacked Iraq-based Kurdish groups it accused of planning cross-border operations, claiming they were supported by the U.S., reported CNN.

Iran Internet Blackout Exceeds 120 Hours

Iran's internet blackout has lasted over 120 hours, reducing connectivity to about 1% of normal levels, while telecom companies threaten users trying to access the global internet, making it hard to assess events inside the country, according to independent organisation NetBlocks.

Barzani Urges Kurdistan To Stay Away From Conflict

Nechirvan Barzani, president of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq, said the Kurdistan Region must not be drawn into any conflict that threatens citizens' safety, stressing that protecting its territorial integrity requires unity and shared responsibility among all political forces.

State Department Plans More Middle East Flights

The U.S. State Department said late Wednesday that a charter flight carrying American citizens departed the Middle East for the U.S. as part of efforts to help Americans return home, with more evacuation flights planned, though the departure country was not disclosed.

Italy To Send Gulf Air Defence Aid

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the country plans to send air defence assistance to Gulf countries facing Iranian air strikes, citing the need to protect Italian citizens and about 2,000 troops deployed in the region, reported Reuters.

Protesting Marine Veteran Removed From Senate Hearing

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.) helped police remove a protester, Brian McGinnis, a Marine veteran, who interrupted a Senate hearing on Wednesday to oppose the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran; the man later said his arm was broken during the clash, reported CBS News.

Israel Orders Evacuation In Tyre And Bint Jbeil In Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has instructed residents of southern Lebanon, including Tyre and Bint Jbeil, to evacuate north of the Litani River immediately.

Australia Deploys Jets To Middle East

Israel Destroys Missile Launcher In Iran’s Qom

Spokesperson for the Israeli military, Avichay Adraee, says the air force destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Iran's city of Qom that was preparing for an attack and also struck an air defence system in Isfahan, aiming to weaken Iran's defences and expand Israel's air control in the region.

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Headquarter In Beirut

Israel said its overnight strikes on Beirut targeted several Hezbollah command centres, including one used by the group's aerial unit, in what the military described as a wave of intelligence-based attacks.

Qatar Relief Flights: Doha Still Shut

Qatar Airways said it will operate limited relief flights from Muscat and Riyadh for stranded passengers starting today, but flights from Doha remain suspended as Qatar's airspace remains closed.

17,500 Americans Return From Middle East

Since February 28, more than 17,500 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East, Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson stated late Wednesday. The State Department assisted nearly 6,500 people with security and travel support, while many others remain abroad or in transit.

