Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Wednesday at 1:30 AM ET, as the conflict enters its sixth day.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 1,114 civilians in Iran have been killed since the war began on Saturday.

Israel Orders Evacuation In Tyre And Bint Jbeil In Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has instructed residents of southern Lebanon, including Tyre and Bint Jbeil, to evacuate north of the Litani River immediately.

Australia Deploys Jets To Middle East

Israel Destroys Missile Launcher In Iran’s Qom

Spokesperson for the Israeli military, Avichay Adraee, says the air force destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Iran's city of Qom that was preparing for an attack and also struck an air defence system in Isfahan, aiming to weaken Iran's defences and expand Israel's air control in the region.

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Headquarter In Beirut

Israel said its overnight strikes on Beirut targeted several Hezbollah command centres, including one used by the group's aerial unit, in what the military described as a wave of intelligence-based attacks.

Qatar Relief Flights: Doha Still Shut

Qatar Airways said it will operate limited relief flights from Muscat and Riyadh for stranded passengers starting today, but flights from Doha remain suspended as Qatar's airspace remains closed.

17,500 Americans Return From Middle East

Since February 28, more than 17,500 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East, Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson stated late Wednesday. The State Department assisted nearly 6,500 people with security and travel support, while many others remain abroad or in transit.

