On Wednesday, Iran's top diplomat accused President Donald Trump of abandoning diplomacy as the conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iran intensifies across the Middle East.

Iran Slams Trump Over Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi criticized Trump in a post on X, arguing that Washington mishandled nuclear negotiations and escalated tensions through military action.

"When complex nuclear negotiations are treated like a real estate transaction, and when big lies cloud realities, unrealistic expectations can never be met," Araghchi wrote.

He added that the result was "bombing the negotiation table out of spite," stating that Trump had "betrayed diplomacy and Americans who elected him."

The remarks come as the Iran war continues to escalate, with multiple countries in the Middle East — including Lebanon, Iran and the United Arab Emirates — feeling the effects of the widening conflict.

Operation Epic Fury Targets Iran's Nuclear Program

The U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday that killed the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials.

The offensive — reportedly called Operation Epic Fury — targeted key leadership and strategic sites as part of a broader campaign aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear program.

The operation came after diplomatic efforts involving Iran and several other nations to curb Tehran's nuclear weapons development collapsed.

Civilian Toll Mounts Across Iran

According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, the fifth day of the war has seen intense military activity across Iran.

The group reported 117 attacks targeting 51 sites across 23 provinces within the past 24 hours. At least 31 civilians were killed and 25 others injured, with Tehran described as the most heavily affected region.

Senate Rejects Bid To Limit Trump's War Powers

Meanwhile, a push by Democrats in the U.S. Senate to limit the president's authority to launch further military action against Iran failed, CNN reported.

Lawmakers voted 53-47 to reject a resolution that would have required Trump to seek congressional approval for future strikes.

The House is expected to vote on a similar proposal Thursday.

Markets React To Rising Tensions

Financial markets showed signs of caution as the conflict intensified.

At the time of writing, Dow futures were down 157 points, or 0.32%, to 48,639.00, while S&P 500 futures slipped 13.50 points, or 0.20%, to 6,862.50. Nasdaq futures also edged lower, falling 59 points, or 0.23%, to 25,069.25.

Meanwhile, oil prices moved higher, with WTI Crude April 26 rising 3.54% to $77.30.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: A.PAES on Shutterstock.com