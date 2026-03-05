Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called on major coffee chains to prove the safety of their high-sugar drinks, drawing a symbolic response from Gov. Maura Healey (D-Mass.).

RFK Jr. Targets Sugary Drinks At Dunkin' And Starbucks

Last week, speaking at a rally at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas, Kennedy said companies such as Dunkin‘ Donuts and Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) should be prepared to justify the safety of drinks with extremely high sugar levels.

"We're going to ask Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks, Show us the safety data that show that it's OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it," Kennedy said, drawing applause from the crowd.

He added, "I don't think they're going to be able to do it."

His nonprofit advocacy group, MAHA Action, said in a statement that the proposed reforms aim to ensure American foods meet "the highest safety and nutritional standards globally."

The group framed the effort as part of broader changes to strengthen oversight and close what Kennedy calls the "GRAS loophole."

On Wednesday, Healey responded on X with a symbolic message defending the Massachusetts-based chain.

She posted an image inspired by the "Come and Take It" flag associated with the early days of the Texas Revolution, replacing the cannon with the silhouette of a Dunkin' coffee cup.

Food Policy Overhaul & SNAP Restrictions Expand

Last month, Kennedy Jr. pushed for a review of ultra-processed foods, criticizing the decades-old GRAS system that allows companies to self-certify ingredient safety without direct review from the Food and Drug Administration.

He argued that the U.S. lacks transparency on food additives and cited concerns about thousands of ingredients approved under a voluntary system, while regulators still work toward defining "ultra-processed food."

Earlier this year, the White House released updated dietary guidelines emphasizing whole foods, reduced added sugar, and an upside-down food pyramid prioritizing fruits, vegetables, protein, and healthy fats over refined carbohydrates.

Despite debate over saturated fat limits, officials maintained caps and encouraged reducing ultra-processed foods and alcohol while supporting nutrient-dense options like full-fat dairy without added sugar.

Last year, several Republican-led states approved restrictions on soda, energy drinks, and candy under SNAP, aligning with Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" agenda.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy on Shutterstock.com