An oil tanker was reportedly hit off the coast of Kuwait, leading to an oil spill, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), as the U.S.-Iran war intensifies.

The update, issued by the UKMTO via a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, said that the maritime security agency had “received a report of an incident 30NM south east of Mubarak Al Kabeer, Kuwait.”

“The Master of a tanker at anchor, reports witnessing and hearing a large explosion on the port side then seeing a small craft leave the vicinity,” the incident report said. The report also said that there was “oil in the water” coming from the tank.

The agency then said that the vessel had “taken on water,” but there were no reported fires and the crew of the ship remains safe. UKMTO advised caution to transiting vessels in the area.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock