Interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodríguez publicly thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying she appreciated his administration's "kind willingness to work together for the benefit of the people of the United States and Venezuela."

Trump Cheers Oil Flow, Public Tone Warms

Rodríguez posted her message after Trump praised Venezuela's interim President on Truth Social, writing that she was "doing a great job, and working with U.S. Representatives very well," and adding, "The Oil is beginning to flow, and the professionalism and dedication between both Countries is a very nice thing to see," as Washington presses Caracas to reopen its oil and mining sectors to U.S. investment.

Behind The Praise, US Applies Pressure

Burgum Visit Puts Mining Reform In Focus

The social media exchange between Venezuela’s acting President and Trump came hours after Rodríguez met with U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who also leads Trump's National Energy Dominance Council. According to a Reuters report on Wednesday, Rodríguez said Venezuela would submit a reform of its main mining law to the National Assembly in the coming days, after she and Burgum discussed investment and efforts to reduce red tape.

Burgum arrived with representatives of more than two dozen U.S. mining and minerals companies and said their interest could translate into billions of dollars in investment and thousands of high-paying jobs for Venezuela.

The administration has framed the outreach as part of a broader push to draw American capital into Venezuelan oil, gas and mining as Washington seeks to tighten its influence over the country following Maduro's capture.

Photo Courtesy: lev radin on Shutterstock.com