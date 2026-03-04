Senate Republicans voted largely along party lines Wednesday to block a bipartisan war powers measure that would have required Congress to authorize continued military action against Iran, even as some GOP senators voiced unease about the Trump administration's endgame for the fast-moving conflict.

Senate Vote Stalls Resolution, Paul Breaks Ranks

According to an Associated Press report, the Senate rejected a motion to discharge the resolution from the Foreign Relations Committee 47-53, leaving it stalled. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) broke with his party and voted to advance the measure, while Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) became the only Democrat to vote to block it.

Democrats Press War Powers, Schumer Warns

GOP Defends Trump Authority, Endgame Questions Linger

GOP senators also warned that halting operations while Iran continues launching attacks would be irresponsible, though several said briefings have not yet clarified how long the conflict could last.

Public opinion, meanwhile, has tilted negative. A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,282 adults earlier this week found 27% approved of the strikes and 43% disapproved.

