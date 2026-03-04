Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) is back buying stocks again in 2026, adding to his recent purchases made in January. Here's a look at his latest buys.

Markwayne Mullin Stock Transactions

Mullin, who is well-known as a supporter of President Donald Trump, has come out in defense of the recent military action by the U.S. in Iran.

Those stocks don't appear on Mullin's recent buys. Here are the stock transactions made in February, as reported by Quiver Quantitative, with all transactions made on Feb. 4.

Adobe, Amkor, APiGroup, Citigroup, Carpenter Technology, FirstCash Holdings, Stride, McKesson, Monolithic Power and VSE were also purchased by Mullin back in January.

Benzinga previously flagged the small market capitalization of several of the stocks bought, including FirstCash, Stride and VSE all being valued at under $10 billion.

VSE was also highlighted due to having landed government contracts over the years, including a $565 million deal for Air Force aircraft signed in 2023.

Mullin serves on the Senate Committee on Armed Services. The recent purchases of Carpenter Technology have been flagged by prominent social media account Pelosi Tracker.

"He's back making shady trades again… Sen. Markwayne Mullin bought Carpenter Technology. $CRS makes alloys used by defense contractors like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. Mullin sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He originally bought on Feb. 4th, is already up 22%, & just hit an all-time yesterday," the Pelosi Tracker account tweeted.

Mullin’s Past Stock Trades

The recent trades by Mullin have included several smaller companies and companies that could benefit from the growth of defense stocks. Before buying these smaller companies, Mullin had been snatching up shares of larger companies that presented fewer potential conflicts of interest.

Serving on the Senate Committee on Armed Services and owning shares of companies in the defense and oil sectors have put Mullin’s investment portfolio in the spotlight and could see his trades more scrutinized going forward.

Mullin bought multiple Magnificent Seven stocks on Dec. 29, 2025. In fact, Mullin disclosed buying at least $50,000 in six of the seven Magnificent Seven stocks at the time, passing only on Tesla stock.

The senator also disclosed buying Magnificent Seven stocks in November.

Microsoft Corp was the Magnificent Seven stock bought the most by Mullin in 2025.

Benzinga has previously flagged the senator for questionable disclosures. In 2025, Mullin violated the STOCK Act by reporting transactions he made in 2023 two years later.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock