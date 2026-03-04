Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) lost his primary race Tuesday for his seat in Congress, which means he will exit in January 2027. While the loss may be bad news for Crenshaw, a look at his congressional trading activity while a member of the House of Representatives shows strong profits.

Dan Crenshaw Stock Trades Show Big Gains

Crenshaw lost the primary race against Texas State Rep. Steve Toth on Tuesday, which will lead to the congressman's exit from Congress in less than a year.

The congressman has not been actively buying or selling stocks in recent years, but was previously active as a top trader in 2021 and 2022.

Here's a look at the most recent stock purchases by Crenshaw that are still owned by the congressman, according to May 2025 filings and their returns since purchase, as shared by Quiver Quantitate.

Returns are calculated taking the highest price for shares on the date of purchase and the current price on March 4. Dividends are not included in the overall return percentages.

Crenshaw's most recent stock purchases are all up, with several of the Magnificent Seven stocks up more than 180% since 2022.

Crenshaw Once a Top Trader

While Crenshaw has not bought an ETF since 2023 or a stock since 2022, he was once named one of the best traders in Congress.

Crenshaw has not announced his new plans after leaving Congress and investors will no longer be able to track his trading activity once he leaves the House and is no longer legally required to disclose trades.

Perhaps the congressman will turn to a job in the financial sector, given his past performance.

Photo: Philip Yabut via Shutterstock