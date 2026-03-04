Edward Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research, has expressed his perspective on the current Iran conflict and its potential repercussions on the global markets.

Yardeni, in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, predicted a “short war scenario”, expecting the conflict to wind up in a few weeks.

“Iran has lost, however, they haven’t realized that yet, ” said Yardeni, adding that their command system has been “annihilated.”

He envisions an ideal scenario where the war concludes within the next month, leading to regime change in Iran, new policies, and a significant decrease in geopolitical risk in the Middle East.

Regarding the energy trade, Yardeni projected that in a short war scenario, oil prices would plummet sharply due to the surplus of oil. However, he warned that if Iran turns into a terrorist state, it could continue to pose threats to the global economy.

At the same time, he cautioned that a drawn-out conflict could trigger a spike in oil prices, potentially leading to inflation and economic depression. This could put the Federal Reserve in a tight spot, as it would need to strike a balance between hiking interest rates to tackle inflation and reducing them to stimulate a faltering economy.

Despite the uncertainties, Yardeni urged investors to stay with equities, considering that some of the sell-offs could offer investment opportunities.

