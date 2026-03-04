Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Wednesday at 1.30 AM ET, as the conflict enters its fifth day.

Israeli Army Attacks Hezbollah Site In Beirut

Israel has begun attacking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Beirut, the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, confirmed in a post on X.

Earlier, the army had ordered residents of the Haret Hreik neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately.

US Destroys 17 Iranian Ships

The commander of US Central Command said the U.S. military has destroyed 17 Iranian ships as part of its campaign against Iran, involving tens of thousands of American service members.

In a video posted to X, Adm. Brad Cooper said U.S. forces are targeting any threats capable of attacking them, highlighting "uncontested surgical strikes" carried out by B-2 and B-1 bombers. He added that the U.S. is effectively dismantling Iran's navy, including damaging its most operational submarine.

Iran Slams Germany’s Merz For Backing Trump

Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson of Iran's Foreign Ministry, criticised German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, warning that some EU members risk being "on the wrong side of history" by appearing complicit in U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran.

Baghaei urged the European Union to reject what he described as moves echoing "historical Nazi mindsets" and instead uphold international law. During his Washington visit, Merz expressed support for the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, while saying he hoped the conflict would end soon due to its impact on the global economy.

