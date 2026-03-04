Voting for the midterm primary elections in most polling stations across the three states has closed as the midterm elections officially kick off.

Texas Updates

According to the Associated Press’ coverage on Tuesday, the race for the Democratic Primary was still being contested between Rep. James Talarico (D-TX) and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), which remains too close to call. Crockett has said that she is planning a lawsuit over voter confusion in her home county of Dallas.

Talarico was recently in the spotlight after his interview with late-night host and comedian Stephen Colbert was blocked from airing by CBS.

On the Republican front, the race between Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton headed to a runoff as Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) advanced to the runoff for the Texas Attorney General’s office following Paxton’s departure.

There was confusion in some counties about voting locations, which prompted the Texas Supreme Court to issue an order to separate votes from voters not in line by 7 pm in Dallas County, blocking a lower court order. It remains unclear whether the votes will be counted or not.

North Carolina, Arkansas Announce Nominees

In North Carolina, former Governor Roy Cooper won the Democratic nomination while former chairman of the Republican National Committee, Michael Whatley, won the GOP nomination for the state's senate seat. Whatley has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, in Arkansas, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) won the GOP nomination for the state's Senate, which would be his third term if he wins the Senate race later this year. Democrats nominated Hallie Shoffner to face off against Cotton in the race for the Senate in November.

Photo Courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy on Shutterstock.com