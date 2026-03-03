Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have slammed the President Donald Trump administration as tensions escalate between Washington and Tehran in the U.S.-Iran war.

Elizabeth Warren Says She Is ‘Angry'

In a video shared on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Warren slammed Trump for having "no plan in Iran," adding that the "illegal" war was based on lies and that it was "launched without any imminent threat" to the U.S. "I was worried before, but I'm more worried now," she said in the caption of the post.

She also slammed Trump for failing to provide a clear reason for the conflict. "He seems to have no plan on how to end it either," Warren said. "I am angry with what Donald Trump is doing," she said, expressing that she felt "grief" for the lives that were lost in this "unnecessary conflict." Warren then reassured that she would continue to work towards ending the war.

Bernie Sanders Slams Netanyahu

Sanders, on the other hand, delivered sharp criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump. "The United States gave Netanyahu over $24 billion in taxpayer dollars to fund his horrific war in Gaza," Sanders said in a post on X on Tuesday.

He added that it was Netanyahu who wanted a "war with Iran" and that Trump "gave him one." Sanders called out the U.S. government's foreign and military policy, sharing that it must be determined by Americans and not Netanyahu's "right-wing extremist" government.

Criticism From Democrats, Republicans

Escalating Tensions, Marco Rubio's Criticism

This has prompted criticism from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that U.S. embassies and diplomatic facilities were "under direct attack from a terroristic regime."

Photo courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com