Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) said Monday that U.S. casualties in the widening war with Iran will likely climb, arguing the conflict "will get worse before it gets better" after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes Saturday that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tuberville Backs Trump, Predicts Tougher Days

In an interview with Ed Henry on Newsmax, the Alabama Republican praised President Donald Trump for "doing the right thing" and described the early days of the campaign as a predictable escalation after Iran retaliated with regional missile and drone strikes.

"We took out the leaders. I don't know who they had running the show, but they started pushing the buttons to the missiles and started hitting their neighbors. And the neighbors are all mad now. So, it's just unfortunate," Tuberville said.

Tuberville also said in a separate appearance on NewsNation that he spoke with Trump about two weeks ago and had "a pretty good feeling he was going in," calling the operation "not your Democrat war, this is President Trump's war.”

Pentagon Confirms Six Dead After Kuwait Strike

Trump Warns Of More Losses, Toll Disputed

Trump has warned Americans to brace for more losses. In a statement posted on Sunday, he said there would "likely be more" U.S. service members killed before the conflict ends. As of Tuesday, the U.S. military reported striking nearly 2,000 targets across Iran, including airfields, missile launch sites, and command facilities. Israel has specifically targeted Iran’s presidential office and a covert nuclear compound in Tehran.

The Iranian Red Crescent reports at least 787 deaths within Iran so far, though independent human rights groups like Hengaw suggest the toll may exceed 1,500.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com