House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is calling for a War Powers resolution vote, arguing that U.S. military escalation in the Middle East is being prioritized over efforts to ease the rising cost of living for American families.

War Powers Debate Escalates Over Middle East Military Spending

On Monday, Jeffries criticized Republicans and President Donald Trump, saying they are willing to spend billions on military action while neglecting domestic economic concerns.

In a post on X, he wrote that "Trump and Republican extremists are willing to spend billions to bomb Iran."

He added, "They have done nothing to bring down grocery prices or the high cost of living."

He called on Congress to pass a War Powers resolution that would require authorization and, in his words, end what he described as an "illegal regime change war."

During a CNN interview clip he shared, Jeffries said, "We're seeing the beginning of an all-out war in the Middle East" and accused Republicans of cutting more than a trillion dollars from Medicaid and reducing funding for nutrition assistance programs.

He argued that taxpayer money is being used to fund military operations instead of supporting vulnerable Americans.

He also linked the broader conflict to the deaths of four U.S. service members, saying the policy approach "has already cost the lives" of troops.

Democrats Say War Funding Prioritized Over Health Care

Several Democratic lawmakers criticized Republican and President Trump over military spending, arguing federal resources should focus on easing living costs and supporting health care instead of funding conflict abroad.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a post that "The American people want and need help affording everyday cost of living."

He added, "Donald Trump has plunged us into another endless war costing billions of taxpayer dollars and American lives."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) argued that Americans want "affordable health care and cheaper groceries, not another forever war in the Middle East."

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) urged Republicans to support Democrats in opposing what she described as Trump's war policies, saying lawmakers should focus on lowering prices and directing funds to health care instead of financing another costly conflict.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) accused Trump of failing to deliver on promises, writing that instead of ending wars and lowering prices, "He's starting wars, raising prices, and protecting" what he described as harmful interests.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) criticized spending priorities, saying, "There's always money for war. But when it comes to your health care, we can't afford it."

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock