President Donald Trump appeared in public with a visible red rash along his collar line, prompting renewed scrutiny of the 79-year-old president's health as his physician declined to disclose key details about the condition.

Trump's Doctor Cites ‘Preventative’ Cream

On Monday, Trump was seen with redness on the right side of his neck, extending behind his ear and above his shirt collar, reported The New York Times.

In a statement, White House physician Sean P. Barbabella said the president was applying a medicated cream as a precaution.

"President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House doctor," the statement read.

"The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."

The physician did not identify the underlying skin condition or the medication being used.

Trump Health Updates Fuel Scrutiny Over Bruising, Scans And Diagnosis

Earlier, President Trump faced renewed attention over his health after visible bruising on his hand was explained as the result of a minor injury and daily aspirin use despite doctors advising a lower dose.

He said he had "clipped" his hand on a table and acknowledged continuing a higher aspirin dosage on his own preference, while officials attributed the bruising to medication side effects.

The White House also disclosed that Trump underwent an executive physical, including imaging scans, which officials said returned "perfectly normal" results with no cardiovascular abnormalities.

The delayed disclosure of the scan prompted questions about transparency.

Separately, medical records showed Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after tests confirmed mild leg swelling.

Doctors described the condition as common and benign for people over 70, noting exams found no blood clots, heart failure, or major organ issues.

Trump pushed back against concerns about his age and fitness, saying he ignored some medical recommendations but remained healthy, attributing his condition to strong genetics.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Joey Sussman