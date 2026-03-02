Two drones struck the U.S. embassy in Riyadh early Tuesday, sparking a limited fire and causing material damage, Saudi Arabia's defense ministry said, as the regional conflict tied to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran continued to spill into Gulf states that host American forces.

Blast, Flames Seen In Diplomatic Quarter

According to a Reuters report, witnesses reported a loud blast and saw flames at the compound in the early morning hours, with black smoke rising over Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, which houses multiple foreign missions, according to people familiar with the matter. No injuries were reported, the sources said, noting the building stood empty at that hour.

The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia issued a security alert telling Americans in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran to "shelter in place" and advised them to avoid the embassy "until further notice."

Tensions Spread Across Gulf Diplomatic Sites

The strike came as Iran's missile and drone campaign has targeted or threatened US interests and partners across the Gulf since Saturday's U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, according to the report.

Similar pressure has hit other U.S. diplomatic outposts in recent days. Reuters reported smoke near the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City after Kuwaiti defenses engaged incoming drones on Monday.

Region's Long History Of Embassy Attacks

Attacks on U.S. facilities in the region also have precedent, including the 2004 assault on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah and the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

The U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran expanded on Monday with no clear end in sight. Israel also struck Lebanon after Hezbollah launched attacks, while Iran continued hitting Gulf states that host American military bases.

President Donald Trump said the operation could last for weeks. He also said Iran's leadership looked uncertain after U.S. and Israeli forces killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the opening hours of the weekend campaign.

Photo Courtesy: Anelo on Shutterstock.com