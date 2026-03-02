Oil stocks rallied Monday after the attacks carried out by the U.S. against Iran over the weekend. Multiple members of Congress are among the shareholders of several of the top oil stocks, which hit new 52-week highs on Monday.

• Chevron stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why did CVX hit a new high?

Oil Stocks Rally Monday

Here's a look at the Congress members who own shares of these three stocks.

Congress Members Who Own Chevron (CVX) Stock

Here are the members of Congress who bought Chevron stock in 2025 and likely still own shares, as shared by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)

March 3, 2025: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

May 13, 2025 : Bought $50,000 to $100,000

: Bought $50,000 to $100,000 Dec. 29, 2025: Bought $15,000 to $50,000

Congress Members Who Own Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock

Here are the members of Congress who bought XOM stock in 2025 and 2026, and likely still own shares, as shared by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.)

June 24, 2025: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Bought $1,000 to $15,000 July 22, 2025 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Oct. 30, 2025: Sold $1,000 to $15,000

Sold $1,000 to $15,000 Oct. 30, 2025 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Oct. 31, 2025: Sold $1,000 to $15,000

Sen. Angus King (D-Maine)

July 21, 2025: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.)

Aug. 18, 2025: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Sen. John Boozman (R-La.)

Jan. 8, 2026: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Congress Members Who Own ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock

Here are the members of Congress who bought COP stock in 2025 and 2026, and likely still own shares, as shared by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

April 8, 2025: Sold $15,000 to $50,000

Sold $15,000 to $50,000 May 13, 2025: Bought $15,000 to $50,000

Bought $15,000 to $50,000 Dec. 29, 2025: Bought $15,000 to $50,000

Rep. Rob Bresnahan (R-Pa.)

Feb. 25, 2025 : Sold $1,000 to $15,000

: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 April 8, 2025: Sold $1,000 to $15,000

Sold $1,000 to $15,000 May 15, 2025: Bought $15,000 to $50,000

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.)

Aug. 18, 2025: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Conflicts of Interest

Members of Congress who own Chevron, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips stock could find themselves profiting from the continued efforts against Iran as the battle could lead to oil trading higher and potential global shortages due to heightened tension in the Middle East.

Some of the members who own shares of these defense stocks serve on committees related to defense and Homeland Security and could find themselves with inside information on attacks ahead of time.

Some of the members named above own shares in two or three of the stocks, which could position them to be big winners from a prolonged effort. Some members also own shares of defense stocks that traded higher Monday on the heels of the Iran attacks.

Public comments from members of Congress on the war who own shares of defense stocks could see increased scrutiny.

Members of Congress listed above may have sold their shares since the time of the filings in 2025.

Photo: photoeuviaShutterstock