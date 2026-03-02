Update: The story has been updated with recent developments.

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Monday, as the conflict enters its third day.

Israel Mobilizes Reservists For Lebanon Ground Invasion

Israeli Army spokesperson Effie Defrin said Israel has mobilized about 100,000 reservists across multiple battalions, brigades, and divisions, adding that the forces are prepared for both defensive and offensive operations, with "all options on the table,” for a Lebanon ground invasion, reported Al Jazeera.

Saudi Aramco Shuts Ras Tanura Refinery

Saudi Aramco shut its 550,000 bpd Ras Tanura refinery after a drone strike, amid regional attacks launched by Tehran, reported Reuters. The Gulf Coast facility is one of the Middle East's largest refineries and a key Saudi crude export hub.

US Embassy In Kuwait Hit

Fire and thick black smoke were seen near the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait on Monday during a new wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, prompting sirens and security alerts, according to the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs. The Department also urged people not to visit the Embassy and stay indoors.

Sirens Heard In Jordan's Aqaba, Iraq's Erbil

Al Jazeera Arabic reports that sirens have been sounding continuously in the coastal city for several hours. The news outlet also reported strong explosions in the capital of Iraq's Kurdish region, with Iraqi air defenses intercepting missiles and drones targeting Erbil International Airport.

F-15 Suspected In Kuwait Crash

Jet–Drone Collision Over Syria’s Deraa

Verified footage shows a jet colliding with a drone over Deraa in southwestern Syria, though the countries operating the aircraft remain unclear, reported Al Jazeera Arabic.

EU Backs Cyprus After Akrotiri Attack

EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen took to X on Monday to share an update that she spoke with Cyprus's president, Nikos Christodoulides, following the attack on the UK base at Akrotiri, stressing that while Cyprus was not the target, the EU stands firmly and collectively with its member states against any threat.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/danielo



