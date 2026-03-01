Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized President Donald Trump after the U.S. military confirmed three American service members were killed during an ongoing overseas combat operation.

US Troops Killed In Operation Epic Fury

On Sunday, U.S. Central Command said in a statement that three U.S. service members were "killed in action" and five others were seriously wounded as part of "Operation Epic Fury."

Greene shared the update on X and expressed sympathy for the troops while condemning the broader policy decision.

"My God, these poor military members and their poor families. I'm sorry for them and praying for them," she wrote.

Greene wrote, “Now, America soldiers are dead."

Greene Slams Trump Over Foreign War Policy

On Saturday, Greene criticized Trump and his administration for abandoning campaign pledges to avoid foreign wars and regime change, arguing voters were promised an "America First" focus but see continued military involvement abroad.

In a post on X, she wrote, "We said No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change!" claiming the administration has acted contrary to those commitments.

Greene questioned the justification for conflict with Iran, dismissing warnings about nuclear threats as repeated political rhetoric.

She argued war would not solve domestic challenges such as inflation, debt, housing costs, job displacement from AI, or health and addiction crises.

She also criticized both major parties over federal spending, COVID-era policies, accountability, and transparency surrounding issues linked to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

US Launches Major Military Operation Against Iran

U.S. forces launched major combat operations against Iran, targeting its military infrastructure and nuclear program after Israeli preventive strikes.

Iran responded with large-scale missile and drone attacks against Israel, according to its Revolutionary Guard and international reports.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Trump ordered an overnight air campaign called "Operation Epic Fury," describing it as a precision strike effort targeting Iranian missile systems, production facilities, and naval assets.

Image via Shutterstock/ Consolidated News Photos