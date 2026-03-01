News that the United States and Israel launched a major military operation against Iran early Saturday after weeks of threats from President Donald Trump, triggered an immediate, split-screen political response in Washington, with sharp Democratic criticism and mostly supportive Republican praise.

Democrats Blast Strikes As Illegal, Unconstitutional

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) condemned the action as unconstitutional and illegal, arguing that Trump acted without Congress. In a social media post Sunday, Sanders wrote, "Trump said we had to attack Iran because we can‘t allow it ‘to have a nuclear weapon.' Really? This is the same president who, in June, said: ‘Iran's nuclear facilities have been obliterated.' Vietnam. Iraq. Iran. Another lie. Another war."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called the escalation "illegal" and said Trump was dragging the country toward another forever war without congressional authorization. After reports that three U.S. service members were killed as the operation began, Warren posted: "Horrific. My heart is with their families and loved ones."

Schumer Demands Briefings, Warns Against Endless War

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, "Iran must never be allowed to attain a nuclear weapon but the American people do not want another endless and costly war," and demanded briefings, arguing Trump's "fitful cycles of lashing out" were "not a viable strategy."

GOP Cheers Operation, But Some Demand Vote

Republican leaders largely rallied behind Trump. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said, "Today, Iran is facing the severe consequences of its evil actions," while Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) praised Trump for "taking action to thwart these threats."

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) called it a necessary operation to protect Americans, and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said "the butcher's bill has finally come due for the ayatollahs."

But a smaller bloc of Republicans objected on constitutional grounds. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said, "I am opposed to this War… The Constitution requires a vote," and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) wrote, "My oath of office is to the Constitution, so with studied care, I must oppose another Presidential war."

