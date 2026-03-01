Israel launched a barrage of strikes on Lebanon's capital, Beirut, after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired missiles across the border early Monday.

Al Jazeera reported that local news outlets also described Israeli attacks on several villages in south Lebanon and in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israel Defense Forces confirmed it had begun striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon after the Iran-backed group fired several rockets at northern Israel earlier tonight.

Hezbollah said it launched the strikes in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The IDF also blamed Hezbollah for the attack and said it "will not allow the organization to pose a threat to the State of Israel and harm the residents of the north." "The terrorist organization Hezbollah is destroying the state of Lebanon, responsibility for the escalation lies with it," the military says, vowing to "respond forcefully" to the attack.

In a separate X post, the IDF said, “In response to projectile fire toward northern Israel, the IDF is striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

Hezbollah is operating on behalf of the Iranian regime, opening fire against Israeli civilians and bringing ruin to Lebanon.

IDF troops have prepared for such a scenario as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion', and are prepared for an all-fronts scenario.”

Photo Courtesy: Andy.LIU on Shutterstock.com