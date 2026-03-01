On Sunday, a Polymarket user identified as Magamyman appeared to pocket about $515,000 in a single day after wagering on a U.S. strike on Iran roughly 71 minutes before the news became public. The timing is drawing fresh attention as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in an Israeli strike on his Tehran compound was reported by Israeli officials on Saturday, deepening the geopolitical stakes around any trading tied to advance knowledge of military action.

In a post on X, Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) shared an image showing transaction activity from the Polymarket account.

He pointed out that the account entered the market when the implied odds were about 17%, turning roughly $87,000 into more than half a million dollars overnight. The post also said the first position was placed 71 minutes before the strike became widely known.

Did Insider Knowledge Fuel This Bet?

The post also pointed to governance questions at Polymarket, noting Donald Trump Jr. serves on the platform's advisory board. It added that Trump Jr.'s firm put "double-digit millions" into the business last year.

In the same message, the lawmaker said both the Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission had investigations involving Polymarket that were later dropped after Donald Trump took office. The post argued prediction markets should not allow profits based on nonpublic awareness of military operations.

The episode is unfolding as the U.S.-Israel campaign has been described by Trump as "major combat operations" aimed at weakening Tehran's missile program and its network of aligned armed groups across the region. Israeli officials said Saturday that Khamenei died after an airstrike hit his compound in Tehran.

How Middle East Turmoil Could Spike Oil Prices

Energy traders have been watching the Strait of Hormuz closely, a route that carries about 20% of global oil supply, after the weekend strikes heightened fears of disruption. Some large oil companies and trading houses paused crude and refined-product movements through the passage following the attacks.

By Friday, Brent crude settled near $73 a barrel and was up about 20% in 2026. Capital Economics economist William Jackson wrote that even if fighting stays contained, Brent could drift toward $80, while a longer supply shock could push prices toward $100 and add roughly 0.6 to 0.7 percentage points to global inflation.

Currency markets have also been weighing how an oil shock could redirect flows into perceived havens, with analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia pointing to a roughly 1% dip in the dollar during last June's conflict before a quick rebound. They also said a more prolonged supply squeeze could support the dollar against most peers, while the yen and Swiss franc could prove more resilient.

Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Oil Supply Stability

This situation has led to increased volatility in financial markets, with the VIX index rising sharply in 2026 amid fears of broader instability, as traders closely monitor how these developments may impact oil prices moving forward.

The Governance Risk Surrounding Prediction Markets

Beyond the battlefield, Iran's internal control architecture has been a focal point as the country faces leadership disruption, including the Office of the Supreme Leader known as the Bayt. Khamenei had also elevated Ali Larijani into a de facto crisis-management role, with responsibilities that included overseeing nuclear discussions and coordinating with partners such as Russia.

Foundation for Defense of Democracies Iran program senior director Behnam Ben Taleblu was quoted describing Khamenei as an ideologue who prioritized protecting his project through calculated risk-taking. That backdrop has sharpened scrutiny of any trading activity that appears aligned with sensitive military decisions.

Levin’s post on X called for "answers, transparency, and oversight" while warning that prediction markets cannot become a way to monetize advance awareness of U.S. military action. The post did not identify the person behind the Magamyman account.