Khamenei's death has thrown Iran into political uncertainty, with Israeli officials confirming the strike and state media verifying his passing. President Donald Trump warned Iran against retaliatory actions, escalating tensions in the Middle East. Here are this week’s key political stories.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killed, State Media Confirms

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been confirmed dead by Iranian state media following strikes that Israeli officials said killed him.

Read the full article here.

Schumer Says Trump’s State Of The Union Shows He’s In A State Of Delusion

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats criticized Trump’s State of the Union address, claiming it was disconnected from the everyday struggles of Americans. The speech, which primarily focused on the economy and military pressure on Iran, was praised by Republicans as a comeback narrative.

Read the full article here.

Netflix CEO Claps Back At President Trump

Read the full article here.

Trump Calls Out Pelosi For Stock Trading

In his State of the Union speech, Donald Trump urged a ban on congressional stock trading, singling out former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Read the full article here.

Elizabeth Warren Says Trump Killed IRS Direct File Due To Lobbying

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) introduced legislation to revive and permanently secure the IRS’s free Direct File program. This government-run online option allows eligible taxpayers to send returns directly to the agency without paying a commercial preparer.

Read the full article here.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.