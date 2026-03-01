Ukraine's government says Russia indicated during recent talks in Geneva that it could accept U.S.-backed security guarantees as part of a potential post-war settlement, though major differences remain unresolved.

Russia Open To US Security Plan, Officials Say

On Saturday, Kyrylo Budanov, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a televised interview that Russian representatives signaled openness to security guarantees proposed by the United States, reported Reuters.

"At the last talks, the Russian side said for example that they would accept the security guarantees offered to Ukraine by the United States," Budanov said.

The remarks follow peace negotiations in Geneva that both sides described as difficult. U.S. officials said the discussions showed "meaningful progress," but no final agreement was reached.

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Moscow and Kyiv to reach a deal to end Europe's largest war since World War II.

Zelenskyy has insisted Ukraine needs binding commitments from the U.S. and its European allies to deter future attacks.

Budanov also said Russia has not agreed to a proposed summit between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a meeting previously floated by U.S. envoys.

Ceasefire At Nuclear Plant As Trump Warns Of Wider War Risk

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a temporary ceasefire to allow repairs to backup power lines at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) helping secure the truce to restore critical power infrastructure.

IAEA officials said demining efforts were underway to ensure safe access for repair teams, and Russian nuclear operator Rosatom confirmed inspectors were monitoring the work on site.

Last year, President Trump warned that the Russia-Ukraine war could escalate into a global conflict, saying such wars can lead to "third world wars" and emphasizing the need for diplomatic action.

He said the U.S. was working to broker a peace deal amid ongoing international involvement, though a lasting agreement remains uncertain as tensions persist.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock