President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, cautioning the country against taking any aggressive action after its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a strike by the U.S. and Israel.

On Sunday, Trump took to his Truth Social account to convey a message to Iran. He stated that Iran had announced its intention to launch a severe attack, but he warned them against doing so. Trump threatened that if Iran proceeded with the attack, the U.S. would retaliate with unprecedented force.

Trump’s post read, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

This warning comes in the wake of the recent death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, which was confirmed by Iranian state media hours after Israeli officials first announced it.

Prior to Khamenei's death, Trump hinted at the possibility of regime change in Iran on Friday.

