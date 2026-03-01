Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that President Donald Trump ordered a sweeping overnight aerial campaign against Iran, describing it as an unprecedented military operation aimed at crippling Tehran's missile and naval capabilities.

Trump's Operation Epic Fury Targets Iran's Missiles, Navy

On Saturday, in a post on X, Hegseth said the Department of Defense had launched "OPERATION EPIC FURY — the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history."

"The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal — and now they are suffering the consequences," Hegseth wrote, accusing Iran of targeting Americans for decades and pursuing advanced weapons to "further their radical cause."

He said the operation would destroy Iranian missiles and missile production facilities and eliminate the Iranian navy.

"We will not tolerate powerful missiles targeting the American people," Hegseth said.

He added, "Those missiles will be destroyed, along with Iran's missile production."

Hegseth also reiterated Trump's longstanding position on Tehran's nuclear ambitions. "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he wrote.

"The United States did not start this conflict, but we will finish it," Hegseth added, warning that if Americans are threatened "anywhere in the world — as Iran has — then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you."

Trump Confirms Khamenei’s Death As US-Iran Military Tensions Escalate

President Donald Trump said Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had died and announced continued U.S. military operations aimed at destroying Iran's military infrastructure and nuclear capabilities.

Iranian state media later confirmed the death. Trump framed the strikes as targeting imminent threats and coordinating with Israel, pledging to dismantle missile systems through sustained bombing.

The escalation followed joint U.S.-Israeli operations that triggered widespread airspace closures across the Middle East, leading to thousands of flight cancellations and major disruptions.

Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks, further intensifying regional tensions.

The confrontation marked a significant spike in military conflict between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran, raising concerns about broader instability.

