FBI Director Kash Patel ordered counterterrorism teams to operate on high alert and mobilize security assets as federal authorities monitor escalating overseas tensions and potential threats to the homeland.

FBI Boosts Counterterrorism Alert

On Saturday, Patel posted to X, said FBI teams are "fully engaged on the situation overseas" and instructed counterterrorism units and intelligence personnel to increase readiness.

He stated that Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs) across the country are working "24/7, as always, to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland."

In his public message, Kash Patel emphasized coordination between agencies, noting that while the military handles force protection abroad, the FBI "remains at the forefront of deterring attacks here at home."

He added that federal teams will continue operating around the clock to monitor threats and protect communities.

Officials also urged the public to report suspicious activity through official channels, including the FBI tip line and online reporting portal, as part of broader efforts to detect potential risks early.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she is coordinating with federal intelligence and law enforcement partners.

She stated, "I am in direct coordination with our federal intelligence and law enforcement partners as we continue to closely monitor and thwart any potential threats to the homeland."

US-Iran Military Escalation Sparks Political And Market Turmoil

President Donald Trump had declared that the U.S. military had begun "major combat operations" against Iran, aiming to dismantle its military capabilities, nuclear program, and proxy network in coordination with Israeli strikes.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard had responded with missile and drone attacks, while explosions and heightened security alerts were reported across the region, prompting Gulf states to close airspace and oil companies to pause shipments.

Energy markets had reacted sharply, with Brent crude rising and analysts warning prices could climb further if disruptions expanded.

Trump had framed the action as a preemptive move to neutralize threats, but critics had questioned its legality and lack of congressional approval.

The military action had drawn concern from lawmakers in both parties, with some Republicans calling for Congress to reconvene and debate authorization.

The developments had set up potential political clashes as upcoming votes were expected to test support within Trump's party over foreign policy and war powers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock.com