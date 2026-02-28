Global leaders responded after the U.S. and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, with allied nations backing Washington while others called for restraint.

Allied Governments React

Canada backed U.S. action, stating Iran “must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons.” Prime Minister Mark Carney cited Canada’s designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity and sanctions against 256 Iranian entities and 222 individuals.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron called for an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting, warning the escalation is “dangerous for all.”

He also added that France stands ready to deploy resources to protect its closest partners in the Middle East should they request it. Macron also called for the Iranian people to “freely build their future,” saying the massacres committed by the Islamic regime “demand that the voice be returned to the people.”

According to a CTV News report, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni‘s office confirmed G7 and EU foreign minister meetings were scheduled for that evening and the following day to address the escalating conflict.

Brazil Condemns Strikes

Brazil condemned the U.S. and Israeli attacks as occurring “amid an ongoing negotiation process” and called on all parties to respect international law.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the military escalation, stating the use of force by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, and Iran’s subsequent retaliation, “undermine international peace and security.”

Pakistan has also condemned the attacks against Iran. Pakistan stated, “These attacks come at a time when diplomatic efforts were underway to reach a peaceful and negotiated solution.”

Badr Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, the main mediator in ongoing U.S.–Iran negotiations, posted on X that he was "dismayed," warning that "active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined." Albusaidi urged Washington directly: "This is not your war."

Iranian state TV on Saturday has confirmed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead.

