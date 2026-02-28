President Donald Trump on Saturday said that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, is dead and said U.S. military operations would continue as he framed the moment as an opportunity for regime change in Tehran. Hours later, state media confirmed the death of the Supreme Leader.

Trump Announces Khamenei Killed In US-Israel Strikes

On Saturday, in a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Khamenei, "one of the most evil people in History, is dead," describing the development as "not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans" and others killed in conflicts involving Iran.

He said the operation relied on U.S. intelligence and "Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems" and claimed coordination with Israel.

"There was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," Trump wrote.

Trump added that the moment represents "the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country."

He claimed members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and security forces were seeking immunity, warning: "Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!"

He also said "heavy and pinpoint bombing" would continue "throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!"

US-Iran Tensions Escalate Over Nuclear, Military Warnings

Earlier, President Trump escalated pressure on Iran, citing "Operation Midnight Hammer" as having destroyed major nuclear sites and accusing Tehran of killing protesters and advancing missile capabilities.

He questioned Iran's nuclear commitments, while Iran's foreign minister reaffirmed that the country would never pursue nuclear weapons.

Former CIA Director David Petraeus cautioned that even significant U.S. military strikes would not likely trigger regime change in Iran.

Petraeus criticized Tehran for refusing serious nuclear negotiations and highlighted its support for regional proxy groups, cautioning that further escalation could prompt stronger U.S. action.

The standoff follows earlier strikes and a growing U.S. military presence in the region amid heightened tensions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock