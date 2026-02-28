The United States has launched a significant attack on Iran, which has alarmed some Republicans and prominent Democrats. The strikes ordered by President Donald Trump have drawn criticism for lacking congressional approval.

Trump Strikes Iran Without Congressional Approval

According to a CNN report, Trump’s decision has sparked alarm among leading Democrats and a small group of Republicans.

The attack, which comes just before the GOP-led House and Senate are scheduled to formally discuss and vote on U.S. military action in Iran.

The report said that several lawmakers, including three Republicans, have raised concerns about whether the attack was legal, noting that it took place while Congress was out of session. They are now urging that Congress reconvene immediately to debate and vote on the escalating conflict in Iran.

The upcoming votes are likely to test the loyalty of the GOP's far-right faction, which has consistently backed Trump's pledge to keep the United States out of foreign conflicts. The results could call his actions into question.

Iran War Vote

On Thursday, Senators Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) had announced they will force a vote in the coming days on a War Powers Resolution to ensure any U.S. participation in hostilities against Iran is explicitly authorized by Congress.

The recent attack on Iran has reignited the debate over the president’s war powers.

Photo: Shutterstock

