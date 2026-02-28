Hours after Israeli officials said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes, Iran's state media confirmed the death of the leader.

State Media Confirms Khamenei's Death

Khamenei's death was also announced by President Donald Trump on Truth Social, calling him "one of the most evil people in history."

State media confirmed the death of the 86-year-old Supreme Leader on Saturday.

“We have lost a great leader and we are mourning him, a leader who was unique in in terms of purity of spirit, strength of faith, resourcefulness in affairs, courage in the face of the arrogant, and jihad in the path of God”, a statement from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, according to a Reuters report.

Mourning Period Announced

Khamenei, according to state media, was "carrying out his assigned duties" at his office. The attack, according to the report, "occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning."

Tehran has announced a 40-day public mourning period, as per state media.

Trump Says Bombing To Continue

Trump, in his Truth Social post said that "heavy and pinpoint" bombing will continue in Iran "uninterrupted throughout the week" or as long as necessary to achieve "peace" in the Middle East.

Photo courtesy: FotoField / Shutterstock.com