On Saturday, Israeli officials said Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed after an Israeli airstrike hit his compound in Tehran, a development that could accelerate a power struggle inside the Islamic Republic and reshape Tehran's regional posture. The news lands as U.S. Israel strikes have also targeted Iran's leadership and military infrastructure, with President Donald Trump describing "major combat operations" designed to curb Tehran's missile program and its network of armed partners across the Middle East.

Fox News reports a senior Israeli official told the outlet that the strike left Khamenei's compound in ruins and that the leader died after the attack. The report also quoted Foundation for Defense of Democracies Iran program senior director Behnam Ben Taleblu calling Khamenei an ideologue who prioritized protecting his project through calculated risk-taking.

Khamenei's decades-long rule shaped Iran's internal security model and its approach to projecting force abroad, including financing and directing allied armed groups. The same proxy strategy became central to the U.S. rationale for the weekend's campaign, with Trump saying the objective included dismantling Tehran's missile capabilities and its proxy network.

Larijani’s Role Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Khamenei had previously elevated Ali Larijani to a de facto crisis manager role, anticipating potential clashes with the U.S. and intensifying internal state management.

Larijani’s expanded responsibilities include overseeing nuclear discussions and coordinating with partners like Russia, reflecting a broader strategy to maintain stability under pressure.

The Impact Of Khamenei’s Death On Oil Prices

Energy markets were already on edge after Saturday's U.S.-Israel strikes raised fears of disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz, a corridor that carries about 20% of global oil supply. Some major oil companies and trading houses paused crude and refined-product movements through the passage following the attacks.

By Friday, Brent crude settled near $73 a barrel and was up about 20% in 2026. Capital Economics economist William Jackson wrote that even if the fighting stays limited, Brent could drift toward $80, while a longer supply shock could push prices toward $100 and add roughly 0.6 to 0.7 percentage points to global inflation.

Khamenei's legacy also includes the architecture he built to keep the system functioning beyond any single leader, including the Office of the Supreme Leader, known as the Bayt.

Will Geopolitical Tensions Spark A Market Crash?

Investors were also watching broader risk gauges that have been jumpy in 2026, including tariff-driven turbulence and a sharp tech selloff. The VIX volatility index is up about a third this year, while the MOVE index tied to U.S. rates volatility has gained about 15%.

Currency traders have been weighing how an oil shock could shift flows into perceived havens, with analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia noting the dollar slipped about 1% during last June's conflict before rebounding within days. They also said a longer fight that constrains supply could support the dollar against most peers, while the yen and Swiss franc could hold up better, reports the outlet.

Khamenei's tenure was marked by repeated crackdowns on dissent, including mass unrest in 2009 and in 2022 after Mahsa Amini died in custody, according to Fox News. The outlet also cited an Iran International investigation estimating as many as 30,000 people may have been killed over two days, Jan. 8 to 9, 2026, during another wave of protests and security response.

International monitors have documented elevated execution levels, with Amnesty International saying Iranian authorities carried out more than 1,000 executions in 2025, while a U.N. report put 2024 executions at at least 975, the outlet reported. Those domestic controls underpinned Khamenei's ability to sustain confrontations abroad, even as Israel targeted senior figures around him during a 12-day war in June 2025.

Exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi’s Response

Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last Shah, hailed the joint U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran as a historic turning point, asserting that the Islamic Republic is "on the verge of collapse."

Pahlavi, who has been based in the United States since leaving Iran during the 1979 revolution, called on citizens to withdraw their support from the ruling establishment.

In a message posted X, he described the developments as a defining moment for the country's future.

He said the assistance pledged by the U.S. president to the Iranian people had now materialized, characterizing the action as a humanitarian effort aimed at dismantling the regime's repressive institutions rather than harming the Iranian nation itself.

Image: Shutterstock/FotoField