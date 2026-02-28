On Friday, the U.S. administration said businesses seeking refunds after the Supreme Court invalidated $133 billion in tariffs will face delays, even as President Donald Trump questioned whether the case could be reheard.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump-Era Tariffs

The Supreme Court last week struck down many of the emergency-law tariffs imposed by President Trump, dealing a blow to one of his signature trade policies.

However, the ruling did not specify how the federal government should return the billions already collected from importers, creating legal and logistical uncertainty.

DOJ Says Tariff Refunds ‘Will Take Time'

In a court filing Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice said processing refunds "will take time," The Guardian reported.

The department did not indicate it plans to ask the high court to reconsider the case.

Since the ruling, dozens of companies have rushed to court seeking reimbursement, joining hundreds that had filed lawsuits in anticipation of the decision.

Trump Questions The Possibility Of Rehearing

Trump criticized the ruling in a post on Truth Social, arguing that foreign countries and companies would receive an "undeserved windfall" if refunds are issued.

"It doesn't make sense that Countries and Companies that took advantage of us for decades … would now be entitled to an undeserved ‘windfall,'" he wrote, adding, "Is a Rehearing or Readjudication of this case possible?"

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock