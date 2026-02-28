Russia and Ukraine agreed to a local ceasefire to allow repairs to backup power lines at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General, said "demining activities are ongoing to ensure safe access for the repair teams."

United Nations' nuclear watchdog said it helped secure the truce to restore the 330-kilovolt supply line to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Russian nuclear operator Rosatom confirmed IAEA specialists on-site were monitoring repairs, state outlet RIA Novosti reported.

Zaporizhzhia Controls A Flashpoint In Talks

The plant, which houses six of Ukraine’s 15 operational reactors, has been under Russian control since the war’s opening weeks in 2022.

Both sides have accused each other of raising the risk of a catastrophic accident near the plant.

In previous Abu Dhabi talks, control of Zaporizhzhia remained a major point of contention, with Kyiv refusing to comply with Russia’s demand that Ukraine leave the Donbas.

Photo: Shutterstock

