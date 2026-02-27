On Friday, President Donald Trump intensified his campaign against Cuba's communist government, suggesting the U.S. could pursue a "friendly takeover" as a sweeping fuel blockade squeezes the island's fragile economy.

Fuel Quarantine Deepens Economic Strain

Trump told reporters that Cuba's government is "in a big deal of trouble," adding, "Maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba.”

He argued Havana is running out of money and resources as Washington cuts off critical energy supplies.

Cuba Energy Crisis Deepens After Trump Executive Order

In January, Trump signed an executive order halting fuel shipments to the island and moved to stop Venezuelan oil and financial support, aiming to pressure the regime into negotiations.

Cuban officials have reportedly enacted emergency measures, with estimates suggesting the country has six to seven weeks of fuel left before risking widespread blackouts.

A senior United Nations official warned this week that daily life in Cuba is "becoming fragile," citing strains on health care, food distribution, and water services.

Diplomatic Contacts And Rising Tensions

Rodríguez Castro is believed to be linked to GAESA, a military-run conglomerate that controls much of Cuba's economy.

Tensions escalated further after a deadly confrontation between Cuba's coast guard and a vessel carrying U.S. citizens and residents.

At least four people were killed. Both governments have since described the episode as "regrettable" and said they are cooperating to clarify the incident.

Trump's remarks signal mounting pressure on Havana amid deepening economic and humanitarian concerns.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock