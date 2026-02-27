A member of Congress has spent millions of dollars buying up shares of six of the stocks that are part of the widely known Magnificent Seven.

To kick off 2026, the congressman is resuming stock purchases, targeting only three of the seven names.

Congressman Buys Magnificent Seven Stocks Again

Congressman Cleo Fields (D-La.) is back buying stocks in 2026 once again. His latest disclosure shows the purchase of six stocks, including three Magnificent Seven members, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Here are the recent trades:

Fields made Nvidia his top stock in August and September with millions of dollars in shares bought. Nvidia ranked second among Magnificent Seven stocks in 2025 with a gain of 34.8%.

Fields Stock Trading History

According to data from Quiver Quantitative, Fields bought $20.37 million worth of stock in 2025, with only $1.21 million in sales. His purchases in 2026 total $1.06 million, currently with no sales.

Along with investing in Magnificent Seven stocks, Fields has also invested in other companies, such as the ones named above.

Photo: W. Scott McGill via Shutterstock