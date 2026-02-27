Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg slammed the Donald Trump administration for rescinding passenger protection laws in the airline sector.

James Blair Slams American Airlines

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, White House Deputy for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs James Blair criticized American Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for delaying his flight by 2.5 hours because "someone failed to notice empty hydraulic fluid before it was time to go down the runway."

Blair then added that his wife's flight was also delayed because the airline "apparently forgot to BOOK A PILOT." The Deputy then said that he would be taking a new interest in the airline industry.

Pete Buttigieg Urges Restoring Passenger Rights Work

Buttigieg quoted Blair's post on Thursday, creating a thread on X where he criticized the Trump administration. "You could begin by restoring the passenger rights work you rolled back," he said, adding that the administration should also "seriously enforce airline laws," like the Biden administration, Buttigieg said. "Trust me, it gets results!" He concluded.

Buttigieg On Flight Seating

In a separate post on X on Thursday, Buttigieg also shared how the Department of Transportation (DOT), under him, brought in legislation that allowed families to sit together on flights without any extra charges.

He then questioned whether the Trump administration had axed the reform or was "slow-walking it," before urging the White House to "change course" and allow Buttigieg's "policy to take effect."

Criticism From Lawmakers

American Airlines Pledges $1 Billion Miami Investment

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock