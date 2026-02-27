Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) has said that a key bridge connecting the state to Canada's Ontario will go ahead as planned despite President Donald Trump's earlier threat to block the bridge.

The Bridge Will Open As Planned

During Michigan's State Of The State address on Wednesday, which was Whitmer's final address as Governor, she confirmed that "for the first time in over a century, a new bridge connecting Michigan to Canada, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, will open."

Trump's Canada Row

Trump had criticized Ottawa's approach towards its trade partnerships with the U.S., saying that Canada had treated the U.S. “very unfairly for decades.” He also claimed that the bridge was built with "virtually no" U.S. content, circumventing the Buy American Act via a waiver given by the Barack Obama administration.

