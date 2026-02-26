Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) intensified his criticism of prominent Republican figures, accusing Sen. Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance of political opportunism and questioning their role in shaping the future of the MAGA movement

Newsom Escalates Attack On Trump Allies

On Wednesday, Newsom posted on X, calling Rubio a "complete fraud" and attacking Vance as someone who "put a mask on his face and grew into it."

He shared a clip from his interview on MSNBC's The Briefing with Jen Psaki, where he argued that both Republicans previously criticized President Donald Trump before aligning closely with his political movement.

During the interview, Newsom said Vance "scares me" more than other figures in the Trump orbit and described him as a "unique fraud and phony."

He also suggested that powerful donors and political allies surrounding Vance reflect what he called a worldview marked by "nihilism."

Newsom added that competition inside the MAGA movement will shape future leadership, but said Trump maintains control over who rises within his political circle.

Trump MAGA Succession And Small Business Backlash

Last year, economist Paul Krugman said small businesses, a key part of Trump's base, struggled under his second-term policies.

He described 2025 as a "miserable" year and warned 2026 would be worse, citing tariffs and immigration enforcement as major pressures.

At the same time, Trump signaled that Vance was "most likely" to carry forward MAGA and floated a potential future ticket with Rubio.

He said it was too early to name a 2028 successor and added he would "probably not" seek a third term due to constitutional limits.

Meanwhile, former adviser Anthony Scaramucci questioned Trump's commitment to MAGA, arguing he aligned more with wealthy backers than with core movement figures and prioritized attention and personal gain over party ideology, underscoring internal divisions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shuttertsock.com