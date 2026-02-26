Former Vice President Kamala Harris criticized President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, accusing him of misleading Americans on the economy, threatening voting rights and risking a broader conflict with Iran.

Harris Slams Trump On Economy, Voting Rights And Iran

On Wednesday, in an interview with journalist Aaron Parnas, Harris said Trump's speech was "full of lies" and rejected his claim that the state of the union is strong.

"Absolutely not," Harris said when asked if she agreed with the president's assessment.

She added, "So many are suffering under the weight of high prices, unaffordable health care, unaffordable housing."

She pointed to a proposed $1 trillion cut to Medicaid, contrasting it with tax relief she said favors wealthy Americans.

"Who's it roaring for?" Harris asked, challenging Trump's description of a booming economy.

Harris also criticized the SAVE Act, which Trump urged Congress to pass, arguing it would require documents such as birth certificates or passports to register to vote.

She called it an effort "to suppress and obstruct the ability of people to vote."

On foreign policy, Harris warned against escalating tensions with Iran amid a major U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

"The American people do not want another war," she said, accusing Trump of weakening alliances, including NATO.

Democrats Slam Trump Over Economy, War Fears And Voting Rights

Several Democratic leaders criticized President Trump on X following his address, arguing his speech failed to focus on affordability, health care and working families.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) said Trump "is distracted" and "has no real plan to bring prices down," adding she will work across party lines to lower costs for Nevada families.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) argued that Trump devoted "less than 3 minutes on affordability and less than 4 minutes on health care," suggesting his priorities do not align with Americans' needs.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said "Trump congratulated himself" rather than offering solutions and called it "not America's State of the Union, it was Donald Trump's state of delusion."

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said Trump's economic agenda amounts to "a giant tax cut for rich people" paid for by cuts to programs like Medicaid, arguing it results in "higher costs and less money for you."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) warned against war with Iran, saying "nobody has explained how a war with Iran helps America, because it won't," citing the toll of past conflicts.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized Republicans for making it harder to vote, saying they are "trying to make it harder for millions of Americans to vote — especially married women," and urged resistance to voting restrictions.

Republicans Praise Trump Speech, Highlight Policy Wins

Sen. J.D. Vance praised the address as historic, saying the administration prioritizes American citizens over illegal immigrants and contrasting that stance with what he described as misplaced priorities in Washington.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called President Trump's speech "bold, optimistic, and forward-looking," describing the past year as one of major policy victories.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) framed Trump's first year back in office as a "transformational and historic" success, claiming, "Inflation’s down, wages are up, investment is booming, the GDP is exceeding every expectation."

He said Republicans delivered on "promises made, promises kept" and criticized Democrats for boycotting the address, calling it "shameful."

