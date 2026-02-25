Donald Trump's State of the Union speech on Wednesday featured a call to ban congressional stock trading, including a negative call out to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

While Pelosi is one of the most tracked members of Congress for stock and option trading due to strong performance and the size of the trade, several members of the Republican party in Congress outperformed her returns in 2025 and had questionable trades, something left out of Trump's comments on the topic.

Pelosi's Performance Not Top In 2025

Trump's callout against Pelosi during the State of the Union drew bipartisan support with members of both parties standing up.

"As we ensure that all Americans can profit from a rising stock market, let's also make sure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information," Trump said.

Trump followed up the comment by calling out Pelosi directly and asking if she could stand up.

"Pass the Stop Insider Trading Act without delay."

Trump probably doesn't regularly check the Benzinga Government Trades page or other congress trading trackers, but if he did he might be surprised to learn that it's members of the Republican party who were top gainers for their investment portfolios in 2025.

A list of the top gainers from Quiver Quantitative showed Rep. Tim Moore (R-N.C.) as the top performer in 2025 with a gain of 52%. That list saw seven of the top 10 gainers in 2025 belonging to the Republican party, including the top four overall.

Pelosi ranked further down the list with a gain of 18%, narrowly beating the S&P 500.

Questionable Trades: Timing and Committees

Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi have been accused of making questionably times, with the buying of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock ahead of the CHIPS Act the trade that brought increased attention.

The former Speaker of the House later disclosed selling the Nvidia shares at a loss, missing out on huge profits years later.

Pelosi is not the only one with questionably timed trades.

There have been members of Congress from both parties who bought oil and defense stocks shortly before or shortly after military action in several countries over the past two years.

Mullin, who is a close ally of Trump, also owns shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) , a defense company that could benefit from Trump's military actions in territories around the world.

Disclosures from Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Pa.) previously suggested the congressman or his financial advisor was day trading with options purchased in ETFs that tracks some of the biggest market indexes and had expiration dates within days of the purchase date.

Late Disclosures Violate STOCK Act

Members of both political parties have reported stock trades late, violating the STOCK Act, which requires disclosures within 45 days of the transactions.

Mullin was also flagged by Benzinga for trades disclosed two or more years after they were made. Among the late disclosed trades was a gainer of over 100%.

What's Next for Congress Trading

Proposals to ban Congress trading have popped up in recent years, including Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-Mo.) Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act, or PELOSI Act, based on the first letter of each of the main words.

A bill to ban Congress trading is currently stuck without enough support for a full vote, according to a report from Politico.

While Trump calls for a ban on stock trading, the Republican majority of Congress is not in full support of the measure. Based on some of the names listed above, there could be reasons why.

Photo: Shutterstock