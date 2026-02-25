The trading activity of members of Congress is closely monitored and investors are looking to see which Magnificent Seven stocks are most loved and which large-cap names are being bought and sold.

When it comes to a member of Congress buying up shares of small-cap stocks, investors may pay even closer attention.

• Genprex stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s behind GNPX decline?

Congressman Buys Small-Cap Stocks Again

Congressman Tim Moore (R-N.C.) made multiple trades in 2025, including buying shares of beaten-down restaurant company Cracker Barrel.

The congressman also bought shares of small-cap stocks and is back once again, adding stocks with low market capitalizations to his investment portfolio.

The latest disclosure shows the following trades, as reported by Quiver Quantitative.

The latest transactions include another buy of Genprex stock, a small gene therapy company that Moore also bought shares of in 2025. Genprex has a current market capitalization of $5.2 million.

Moore bought shares of Genprex on three occasions in 2025, with three purchases totaling $31,000 to $115,000 worth of shares in the small gene therapy company.

The other small-cap stock Moore is buying shares of is Simply Good Foods, with two purchases totaling $30,000 to $100,000.

Simply Good Foods has a current market capitalization of $1.6 billion. The stock is down 53% over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 15% year-to-date in 2026. Moore is the first member of Congress to buy the stock in recent years, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

Moore's Trading History

Moore was recently crowned as the top-performing member of Congress for stock trades in 2025 by Quiver Quantitative. The congressman gained 52% in 2025, outperforming other members of Congress and the S&P 500's 16.6% gain.

Moore's past returns and the small sizes of several stocks mentioned above make the trades worth monitoring.

Photo: W. Scott McGill via Shutterstock